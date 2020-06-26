Trisha Yearwood says it's "Getting Good," as Garth Brooks takes over hundreds of drive-ins this weekend

This Saturday night, Garth Brooks will be back in one his favorite places — on stage, in front of his fans — though it’ll look considerably different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert, created especially to play at three hundred drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada, will start at dusk. And if you’re wondering exactly what to expect, well, the seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year’s wife, Trisha Yearwood, says you can count on Garth to bring it.

“I’ve never seen anybody put on a show like Garth Brooks,” the two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year tells ABC Audio. “And that’s coming from someone who is a wife, but also a fan and a fellow artist who has been on those shows and seen those tours.”

“Nobody can do that,” Trisha adds. “That is what Entertainer is about. That’s the definition of the category.”

You can check to see if there are still tickets available at a drive-in near you at GarthBrooks.com.

As of now, Garth’s sold-out August 22 date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is still on the books. And whether it happens as planned — or at another future date — Trisha says it’s full steam ahead for the country power couple.

“I love to see that he is selling out bigger stadiums than he has ever done,” she reflects. “And we’ve both been doing this a long time.”

“And so there’s something very special about feeling relevant and current in an age where, you know… We’re not slowing down.”

Staying true to that promise, on Friday, you can check out the new version of Lauren Alaina‘s hit, “Getting Good,” featuring vocals by Trisha.

