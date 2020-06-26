Reba McEntire joins fellow “Redhead” Caylee Hammack for fun-loving new duet

Reba McEntire and country newcomer Caylee Hammack put their (red) heads together for “Redhead,” a hard-rocking new ode to wild children and the parents who do their best to raise them.



“They’ve got their hands full, tryin’ to tame a pistol/Spitfire, freckles that could run among the dead,” the two singers belt out in the song’s chorus. “Clothes line, tight rope, daredevil, high hopes/They raised a little hell when they raised a little redhead…”

“Redhead” comes off of Caylee’s forthcoming debut album, If it Wasn’t for You, which is planned for release on August 14. Reba’s not the only high-profile to make an appearance on the project: Caylee also taps Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes as duet partners for songs on her record.



It’s not the first time that Reba and Caylee have teamed up. In fact, before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Caylee was planning to open for the superstar on her spring 2020 arena tour.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.