Music News

Home » Lindsay Ell shares confident “Want Me Back” single, which she wrote with Kane Brown

Lindsay Ell shares confident “Want Me Back” single, which she wrote with Kane Brown

June 26, 2020
ABC/Image Group LA
ABC/Image Group LA

Hot on the heels of announcing her sophomore album, Heart Theory, Lindsay Ell dropped a new song off the project this week. The tune, a kiss-off anthem called “Want Me Back,” oozes confidence in the aftermath of a breakup.

“You ain’t gonna find nobody like me/I’m the best you ever had and I’m always gonna be,” she sings in the song’s soaring chorus. “So if I were you, I’d want me back, too.”

“Want Me Back” is the fourth track on Heart Theory, a project that sees Lindsay journeying through the various stages of grief and loss. The songs on the album are broken up into seven stages: Shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing and acceptance.

“Want Me Back” falls under the “anger” category, but the lyrics of the song are more than simply a kiss-off to an ex. They also convey a message of empowerment, and the importance of knowing your worth.

Lindsay wrote the song with Kane Brown, one of country’s hottest stars, along with fellow co-writers Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes. The singer got in the writing room with some other familiar country music names, too, when she was writing for her new album: Brandy Clark and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also have writing credits on Heart Theory.

By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.