Lindsay Ell shares confident “Want Me Back” single, which she wrote with Kane Brown

Hot on the heels of announcing her sophomore album, Heart Theory, Lindsay Ell dropped a new song off the project this week. The tune, a kiss-off anthem called “Want Me Back,” oozes confidence in the aftermath of a breakup.



“You ain’t gonna find nobody like me/I’m the best you ever had and I’m always gonna be,” she sings in the song’s soaring chorus. “So if I were you, I’d want me back, too.”

“Want Me Back” is the fourth track on Heart Theory, a project that sees Lindsay journeying through the various stages of grief and loss. The songs on the album are broken up into seven stages: Shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing and acceptance.



“Want Me Back” falls under the “anger” category, but the lyrics of the song are more than simply a kiss-off to an ex. They also convey a message of empowerment, and the importance of knowing your worth.

Lindsay wrote the song with Kane Brown, one of country’s hottest stars, along with fellow co-writers Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes. The singer got in the writing room with some other familiar country music names, too, when she was writing for her new album: Brandy Clark and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also have writing credits on Heart Theory.

By Carena Liptak

