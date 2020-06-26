“Home Sweet”: Russell Dickerson looks back on his life and love milestones in intimate new tune

Russell Dickerson’s new single takes an intimate look back through the years of his relationship with his wife, Kailey. Called “Home Sweet,” the song begins at the start of their journey as a married couple, when they were struggling to make ends meet.



“The week Kailey and I got home from our honeymoon, my income stopped,” the singer recalls. “I was in between deals and we were flat broke!”

As he sings in the song’s chorus, though, they had each other, and that was enough.

“Home sweet you and me/Ain’t got much but we got all we need/Wherever the wind blows, wherever this life goes/Baby, all I know, ain’t nothing like/Home sweet….” Russell croons.



The last verse of the song goes on to describe the latest stage of their journey, when Russell and Kailey learned that they were going to be parents. The couple are currently expecting their first child, and they broke the news of Kailey’s pregnancy in April, revealing that they had been trying to start a family for nine months before finally getting the good news.

“Now we just moved into our new house and have a baby on the way, so yeah, ‘Home Sweet’ is about as spot-on, real-life as it gets,” Russell details.

“Home Sweet” follows his single “Love You Like I Used To,” and comes off of an as-yet-unannounced new album from Russell. The singer previously topped country charts with singles such as “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma.”

By Carena Liptak

