Dan + Shay stop by the The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo to perform “I Don’t Want to Live on the Moon”

Superstar duo Dan + Shay have plenty of experience appearing as guests on late-night talk shows, but they’ve never before been a part of one quite like this.



The country act recently paid a visit to The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, a Sesame Street spin-off that offers a take on late-night comedy for kids. Hosted by the friendly red monster himself, the show debuted in May.



During their visit, Dan + Shay brought their trademark vocal harmonies, delivering a soaring performance of the Sesame Street classic song, “I Don’t Want to Live on the Moon.” Set against a crescent moon backdrop, the pair sing about how, although they’d like to travel to the moon for a visit, they would ultimately miss their friends, family and lives back home if they stayed away from Earth too long.



Dan + Shay are just one of the new show’s all-star roster of guests. Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers are also on deck to perform on the show, and other celebrities set to appear include comedians John Mulaney and John Oliver, actrress Olivia Wilde and many more. The show will also highlight different aspects of before-bed routines, making bedtime easier for younger viewers.

Catch episodes of The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo on HBO Max.

By Carena Liptak

