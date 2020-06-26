Cole Swindell gets creative in quarantine for playful “Single Saturday Night” video

Since the music video for Cole Swindell’s “Single Saturday Night” was filmed during the COVID-19 quarantine, the singer and his team had to get pretty creative in order to come up with a concept any more complicated than simple, home video-style footage.



But that’s exactly what they did: Cole’s video is a playful montage of pop culture references, far-away travels, and even a cameo from a famous friend or two. Can you spot Luke Bryan and Hardy’s brief appearances in the clip?

The video starts off with Cole sitting on the couch, watching news of the growing pandemic and drifting off to sleep. All of the sudden, we flash back to simpler times, seeing shots of Cole on tour, hugging and high-fiving fans.



Once the song kicks off, Cole’s launched into a dream-like, green screen-assisted series of fantasy vacations. We see him dancing in front of an array of backdrops, including a tropical beach, a desert and even the moon.



“We had to get really creative shooting because we were still in quarantine, and it ended up being one of the most fun videos I’ve ever done,” Cole explains. “Because of having that extra time I was able to be really involved in the creative and editing process and this video is a snapshot of my quarantine of trying to tune out all of the bad news and dreaming of being back out on the road at live shows with my band and fans.”

Cole shared “Single Saturday Night” last month. It’s the first new music he’s released since his chart-topping 2019 hit, “Love You Too Late.”

