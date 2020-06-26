Boy Sells Lemonade To Raise Money For Injured Firefighter

A St. Charles County boy is doing his part to help a firefighter who was shot while eating at an Applebee’s earlier this week.

Cooper has a lemonade stand set up at Dingledine Road and Castillo School Drive near Castillo Elementary School. The money from his lemonade sales will go towards Arlydia Bufford.

Bufford was having dinner with a coworker Monday night when she was shot along with two other women. Bufford remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Cooper’s mother said he will be out selling the lemonade “until he gets tired.”

One woman gave him $100 and thanked him for what he was doing.