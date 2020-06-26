BIG 3: Saharan Dust, MO Schools & Splash Mountain Getting New Look

1. Doctors are saying you should consult the CDC website or your doctor if you think you have COVID-19 but not to get some symptoms related to A giant Saharan Desert dust cloud making it’s way through the bistate this weekend. 2. Missouri announced school will be back in session this fall. The Missouri Department of Elementary and secondary education says all those decisions will be made by local school districts. 3. Disney is going to change its Splash Mountain ride theme from a film criticized as racist to one with the first black princess. The Magic Kingdom ride was themed after the 1946 film “Song of the South.” It will be altered to fit a theme for the “Princess and the Frog” instead.