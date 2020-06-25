WATCH: Luke Combs Unveils New Song ‘Cold As You’ Via Twitter

One of Nashville’s biggest hit makers just dropped another video on us! Luke Combs took to Twitter on Tuesday to unveil a new song he wrote called “Cold As You” and wants your feedback. Lots of fans gave theirs, but one fan in particular, @jrburgess87, said what we’re all thinking. “Bro.. Have you ever made a song that was bad?! Are you even human or did you spawn directly from the country music Gods?! Amazing as always!”

