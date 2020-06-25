“Things Dads Do”: Thomas Rhett celebrates belated Father’s Day with a tune he wrote with his dad

Thomas Rhett celebrated Father’s Day a few days late this week, taking to Instagram to offer up a live version of an unreleased new tune he wrote with his songwriter dad, Rhett Akins.



Called “Things Dads Do,” the new song is a celebration of fatherhood, describing all the things that dads do for their children, from teaching them to mow grass to embarrassing them with a camera on their first day of school.



“He’ll hand you the keys to a hand-me-down truck/Take ‘em right back when you tear it up,” Thomas sings. “On your first broken heart, he’ll say, ‘Son, tell ya what/Let’s talk it out over a beer…’”

Before he played his new song, Thomas confessed that he originally meant to share the song on Father’s Day, but never got around to posting it.



“I wrote this song with my dad, for my dad, and for all the dads out there,” he reflected. “Better late than never.”



It’s no surprise that Thomas was too busy to post the song on the holiday itself: This year’s Father’s Day was an especially sweet one, both for the “Beer Can’t Fix” singer and his Nashville mainstay dad, as they each welcomed a child this year. Thomas’ third daughter, Lennon Love, was born in February, while Rhett’s son, Brody James, arrived the following month.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.