The Chicks drop the “Dixie” from their name, unveil fiery new “March March” single

ABC Audio has confirmed that The Dixie Chicks have officially dropped the “Dixie” from their name, moving forward simply as The Chicks.

The country trio marked the change by releasing a timely new song, “March March,” under their new moniker, as well as adjusting their social media pages and website.

“We want to meet this moment,” The Chicks wrote. Their name change comes in the wake of the ongoing U.S. and worldwide protests against racism and police brutality.



The trio’s decision to change their name comes after another country group, Lady A, dropped the “Antebellum” from their name due to the term’s association with the pre-Civil War South and slavery.



After Lady A announced their decision earlier this month, they faced objections from blues singer Anita White, who’s been performing under the moniker for decades. Private conversations ensued, ultimately resulting in “positive solutions and common ground,” according to the two acts’ social media pages.

In light of their name change, the Chicks issued a statement about the 1960s New Zealand singing duo who performed as The Chicks.



“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to The Chicks of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks rock!” the band wrote.



Released in tandem with the name change, “March March” is a call to action, accompanied by a music video filled with image of protests, climate marches and more. Throughout the clip, a list of the names of marginalized people killed by the police flips across the screen.



The video also calls on viewers to vote, and spotlights the quote: “If your voice held no power, they wouldn’t try to silence you.”

By Carena Liptak

