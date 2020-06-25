Spots for Garth Brooks’ drive-in events are selling out fast, but he’s urging fans to “keep trying”

As he gears up for his one-night-only, nationwide drive-in concert event this Saturday, Garth Brooks is hoping that as many fans as possible find a spot at their local drive-in theaters to watch.

Though some theaters are selling out, Garth is urging would-be concert-goers to be persistent.

“Keep trying,” he exhorts. “People are finding out…their theater’s sold out, but maybe the one just a little bit further down the road has one left, two left. There’s still gonna be parking slots that are open in different theaters at different places.”

In an attempt to accommodate as many fans as possible, tickets for the drive-in event were added in select markets this week. Each ticket admits one car or truck, and costs $100.



The show, which is set to broadcast in 300 theaters across the U.S. and Canada, will give Garth the opportunity to connect with fans in a creative new way, even though the pandemic continues to make it unsafe for him to perform shows in person. Saturday’s event is set to be the largest ever to play in outdoor shows throughout the region.



The concert comes on the same day that Garth initially planned to play a sold-out show at Cincinnati’s 70,000-seat Paul Brown Stadium. He’s had to postpone both that show and another summer stadium engagement in light of the continuing pandemic.

By Carena Liptak

