Seeing double: Miranda Lambert celebrates two new platinum certifications

When it rains, it pours for Miranda Lambert. As the superstar’s current single, “Bluebird,” rises to the top five at country radio, she’s also celebrating milestones with two older songs.



This week, Miranda notched new RIAA milestones with both her 2015 hit, “Little Red Wagon,” which went Platinum, and “Somethin’ Bad,” her 2014 duet with Carrie Underwood, which went Double Platinum.



Appropriately enough, both tracks were included in Miranda’s fifth studio album, which is titled Platinum. She dropped that record to high acclaim, garnering Grammy, ACM and CMA wins for the project.



As she celebrates her songs’ continued success, Miranda’s looking ahead to the future as “Bluebird” continues to climb at country radio. The song follows “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” the leading single off of Miranda’s latest album, Wildcard.

Wildcard is currently nominated for Album of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards. The project came out in November of last year.

By Carena Liptak

