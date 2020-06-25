Mason & Remy
Luke Bryan Sends Support to Teen with Cerebral Palsy
First, there was the Kids Wish Network — a Florida-based wish-granting program for children with life-threatening illnesses — that has been granting wishes big and small since 1997. And someone in Emma Lookatch’s life — a family member or friend, nurse, doctor or social worker — had to have referred her for her wish: to meet Luke Bryan.
Then there was the near-wish being granted with a call from Bryan himself. “Hey Emma, it’s Luke here,” Bryan says on the video message. “And I heard you were a big, big fan, and I’m just reaching out saying hey. And I heard you were gonna get the opportunity to come to (American) Idol and meet me, and I’m so sorry how everything kind of got messed up. But I hope to meet you very, very soon, and just know that I love you.”