Luke Bryan Sends Support to Teen with Cerebral Palsy

Luke Bryan is asking fans to submit photos of you and your dad to be featured in a new video for his latest song, “Build Me a Daddy.”! Everyone share this post and help Wish Kid Emma get her chance to be in Luke's video! pic.twitter.com/b8s8Ao0LFV — Kids Wish Network (@kidswishnetwork) June 23, 2020

First, there was the Kids Wish Network — a Florida-based wish-granting program for children with life-threatening illnesses — that has been granting wishes big and small since 1997. And someone in Emma Lookatch’s life — a family member or friend, nurse, doctor or social worker — had to have referred her for her wish: to meet Luke Bryan.

Then there was the near-wish being granted with a call from Bryan himself. “Hey Emma, it’s Luke here,” Bryan says on the video message. “And I heard you were a big, big fan, and I’m just reaching out saying hey. And I heard you were gonna get the opportunity to come to (American) Idol and meet me, and I’m so sorry how everything kind of got messed up. But I hope to meet you very, very soon, and just know that I love you.”

via Taste of Country