Luke Bryan pushes Proud to Be Right Here tour to 2021

Amid continued concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Luke Bryan is the latest country artist to shelve his tour plans entirely until 2021. The singer announced this week that he’s delaying his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which now has a kick-off date of May 30, 2021.



It’s not the first time that Luke has had to change his plans due to the pandemic. He originally planned to start the tour this May, but rescheduled the string of dates for July 2020, hoping that the virus’ spread would have abated by summer. However, in the interest of keeping his fans safe and healthy, Luke ultimately decided to scrap touring plans for 2020 altogether.

The release date for his new album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, was affected, too. Originally scheduled to come out on April 24, the project has been delayed until August 7.



“What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe,” Luke commented when he first postponed his tour.



When the Proud to Be Right Here tour does kick off next year, it’ll feature the same opening acts as previously billed. Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June are all scheduled as supporting acts.

For the latest details and ticketing information, visit Luke’s website.

By Carena Liptak

