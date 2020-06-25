'Heart Theory': Lindsay Ell journeys through the stages of grief in her just-announced sophomore album

Lindsay Ell has unveiled the details behind her much-anticipated upcoming sophomore record, explaining that the project is a concept album navigating heartache and loss. Called Heart Theory, the new batch of tunes is due out August 14.

“If theory is the science of music, heart theory is the science of the heart,” the singer reflects. “I hope this road map can be a comfort if you need it, reassurance when you need to remember to believe in yourself or maybe just a glimpse into a memory that’s made you who you are.”

Rooted deep in Lindsay’s own personal experience, Heart Theory’s 12-song track list includes the previously released ballad, “I Don’t Love You.”



She recruited some serious songwriting star power to help write the new music: Kane Brown and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard are just two of the big names who make appearances in the album’s songwriting credits.

It’s been three years since Lindsay last shared new music, and she’s not wasting any time introducing her next chapter to fans. To celebrate the album announcement, she’ll drop a new song tonight called “Want Me Back.”



Pre-ordering for Heart Theory also begins tonight.

By Carena Liptak

