COVID-19 Safety Tips and Information

There are everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases.



• Wash your hands

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.



For more information, visit the CDC website here.

The Missouri Broadcasters Association has also shared links related to Public Safety and Awareness for the Coronavirus.

A: CDC – This link takes you to the CDC and has information on the virus and guidance for businesses and employers. It links back to every issue related to this virus.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/guidance-business-response.html

B. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services – This is a website with the most updated information for Missouri.

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/

C: NIH – Dr. Tony Fauci is the NIAID Director at NIH. He is the most respected person in the United States on this virus as well as other issues. He has been a public servant for many years under numerous administrations.

https://www.niaid.nih.gov/diseases-conditions/coronaviruses

D: Surgeon General of the United States: Dr. Jerome Adams is considered a top expert in the United States and could help us identify other experts across the country.

https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/jerome-adams/index.html

E: National Jewish Health – They have been recognized as the top pulmonary medical center in the United States for many years. The link below goes to their website for updates and information.

https://www.nationaljewish.org/patients-visitors/patient-info/important-updates/infection-prevention-update-2019-novel-coronavirus

Also, here are some local coronavirus hotline numbers that you should know about.