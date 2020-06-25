Chris Lane’s wife gushes over their marriage, shares that they’ve been “praying hard” to start a family

Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, know that not everything comes easily in a marriage. In an emotional new “husband appreciation” Instagram post, Lauren reveals that they’ve been patiently trying to start a family, and dealing with the waiting game has only strengthened their bond.



“I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time, but it just hasn’t happened yet,” she writes, going on to explain how touched she was by her husband’s reaction to her frustration.



“He said, ‘Well, have you prayed about it?’ I said, ‘Well, yes.’” she recounts. “And he responded, ‘Have you really prayed hard about it?’ If that’s what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God’s time if that’s what he wants for us! I’ll pray with you!’”

Chris’ reaction was a major reminder to Lauren about why she fell in love with her husband in the first place.



“I am so lucky I get to walk up next to you every morning, lucky I get to pray next to you and am continually humbled by your heart of gold,” she gushed.



Meanwhile, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris has been reliving his headlining 2018 tour, releasing a series of live videos of some of his biggest hits. One of those is the video for “Big, Big Plans,” which he wrote and performed as part of his proposal to Lauren.

By Carena Liptak

