BIG 3: Bayer Pays $10B, COVID-19 Cases Steady & Cardinals Proposing Fans

1. Bayer will pay out more than ten-billion-dollars to settle lawsuits over its popular weedkiller Roundup.

2. The hospital data in the St. Louis area and across Missouri remained consistent Wednesday as the state reported just under 300 new cases of COVID-19.

3. The Cardinals will report to camp July 1st for health and safety testing. The first official team workout is scheduled for July 3rd at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis. Owner Bill Dewitt says they are going to look at bringing fans back into Busch Stadium for games – he says they’re working on plans.