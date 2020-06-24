Zac Brown Band to Livestream Concert to Benefit Veterans

“4th with the Family” will stream live on Zac Brown Band’s YouTube and Facebook pages on July 3 at 8 p.m. EST.

“We are so proud to present this livestream. Not only do we have the opportunity to perform for our fans for the first time in a while, but more importantly, we can raise crucial funds that support the mental health and wellbeing of our veterans. All men and women who have served deserve our deepest gratitude,” Zac Brown said. “We invite you to celebrate and support them through music and community.”

Funds raised for the livestream will go towards Camp Southern Ground’s two Warrior programs, Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH, which are both provided at no cost to veterans.

Donations will be accepted up to and during the event, and donors will have the opportunity for a special on-screen shout-out during the livestream.

via PEOPLE