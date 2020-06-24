Zac Brown Band to host livestream in support of veterans

Zac Brown Band is hosting a special livestream in benefit of our nation’s military veterans.

To kick off the July 4th weekend, the band will present 4th with the Family, an acoustic set that pays homage to the men and women serving our country.

The free livestream will also collect donations for frontman Zac Brown‘s nonprofit, Camp Southern Ground, and its two veteran outreach programs — Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH.

Both programs are free to veterans and supports their well-being and mental health, in addition to helping them transition back to civilian life after serving in combat.

This will be the first time ZBB has performed together since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel The Owl Tour that was supposed to launch in the spring.

“All men and women who have served deserve our deepest gratitude, and we invite you to celebrate and support them through music and community,” Zac says in a statement.

4th with the Family will stream on Zac Brown Band’s Facebook and YouTube channels on July 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

