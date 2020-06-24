Russell Dickerson releasing new song, "Home Sweet," on Friday

Russell Dickerson is releasing a new song this week.

The singer revealed in an Instagram post that he’s dropping a track called “Home Sweet” on Friday. He shared the news with a pair of graphics, one that shows a welcome mat with the words “Home Sweet” written in large black font, and another of a white mailbox with the singer’s name on it, and the song’s release date written in block lettering.

Russell followed up the posts with a quick teaser of the song that shows a close-up shot of him turning the key of his front door as an upbeat pop-country melody plays in the background, while he sings the song’s title.

“Home Sweet” follows the release of Russell’s current single, “Love You Like I Used To,” which is inspired by his wife, Kailey. The couple announced in April that they are expecting their first child.

Russell previously topped the charts with “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma” and “Every Little Thing.”

By Cillea Houghton

