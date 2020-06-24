Lauren Alaina releasing collaboration with Trisha Yearwood Friday

ABC/Lou RoccoLauren Alaina is collaborating with one of her heroes.

The American Idol season 10 runner-up announced on Twitter that she and Trisha Yearwood are teaming up for a new rendition of her song, “Getting Good,” that’s set to drop on Friday.

Lauren shared a clip of the two singing a snippet of the song during her appearance on Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

“I never could’ve imagined that this YEARWOOD give me the opportunity to release a duet with one of my favorite singers of all time,” Lauren writes in the punny caption. “I’m so proud to announce that @trishayearwood and I are releasing a collaboration of my single, ‘Getting Good’, this Friday.”

“Getting Good” is the title track of Lauren’s EP that was released in March and is centered around one’s endless search for happiness.

“Once I get a little older/I won’t worry/Then you get older and it don’t feel like it should/I’m thinking once I learn to grow right where I’m planted/Maybe that’s when life starts getting good,” Lauren sings in the first verse.

Lauren is also in the process of recording her third studio album, which follows 2017’s Road Less Traveled. That album’s title track became her first number-one single.

By Cillea Houghton

