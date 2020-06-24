ICYMI: Eric Church To Release New Song ‘Put That In Your Country Song’ Tomorrow

The day is near! Whiskey Riff is reporting that Eric Church is releasing a new single called “Put That in Your Country Song” tomorrow via their Instagram. It’s said to be a social commentary on the state of the world, and a “rallying cry for cities from Detroit to Baltimore and people from young military veterans to school teachers.”

“It’s gonna be the tip of the spear for what’s coming after, and it’s a big spear. I believe it’s the best we’ve ever been in our career,” Eric said in an earlier interview.

Check out the announcement below and let us know if you’re excited for the new Eric Church song at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman