Concert for Love and Acceptance changes time, expands lineup

The air time for the Concert for Love & Acceptance has been adjusted.

GLAAD has announced that the Nashville-based event that supports LGBTQ+ youth will now stream on June 30 at 7 p.m. ET. It was originally scheduled that day for 8 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Brett Young and Michael Ray have been added to the lineup, joining previously announced performers Tanya Tucker, Jake Owen, Mickey Guyton, Lauren Alaina, Lewis Brice, Rita Wilson, actor Dennis Quaid and many more.

Ty Herndon, who founded the event in 2015, will co-host the soiree alongside Tony Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth, and CMT’s Cody Alan.

Typically held during CMA Fest in Nashville, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic the event will be online in the form of a livestream on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Ty’s Foundation for Love and Acceptance, GLAAD and ACM Lifting Lives are the beneficiaries for this year’s event in an effort to raise funds for LGBTQ+ youth, their families and the country music community.

By Cillea Houghton

