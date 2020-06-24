CMA unveils lineup for virtual CMA Summer Stay-Cay

Luke Combs, Eric Church, Lady A, Ashley McBryde and Brett Eldredge are among the many artists participating in CMA’s upcoming Stay-Cay event.

Hosted by Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell, the event will stream online and feature a variety of games, Q&As and special surprises with several country stars.

During the multi-hour livestream, Jason Aldean will premiere the music video for his new single “Got What I Got” in addition to a Q&A.

Among the more than 30 performers are Brothers Osborne, who will sing their new song “All Night” and engage in a fan Q&A, Luke, Brett Young, Ingrid Andress, Carly Pearce, Scotty McCreery and many more.

Lady A will perform their hit, “What If I Never Get Over You,” and Jon Pardi will deliver a re-imagination of his new single, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy.”

Eric will host a retrospective segment looking back at his 2019 CMA Fest appearance where he performed a medley of hits and cover songs, revealing the full 27-minute acoustic set for the first time.

There will also be a special “Women of Summer” series with a collaboration between Lindsay, Lauren Alaina and Cassadee Pope. Carly and Lee Brice will also team up for a duet, along with Jimmie and Lanco and Kassi Ashton with Jordan Davis.

The fun begins on July 1 on CMA’s YouTube and Facebook channels at 6 p.m. ET. CMA Best of Fest will air on ABC on July 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.