Brett Eldredge reveals 'Sunday Drive' track list

Brett Eldredge has unveiled the full track list for his album, Sunday Drive, along with previews of each song.

While Brett has released the full-length versions of lead single “Gabrielle,” plus “Good Day,” “Where the Heart Is” and “Crowd My Mind” and provided snippets of others on social media, he’s now officially lifted the curtain on the project as a whole, giving fans a taste of each track in a video posted Tuesday night.

The remaining titles revealed are “Fall for Me,” “Sunday Drive,” “When I Die,” “Fix a Heart,” “Then You Do,” and “Paris Illinois.”

The title track is a cinematic number led by piano, on which Brett sings, “I thought we were only wasting time/On this Sunday drive,” while “When I Die” asks him to be sent off in a blaze of glory. He proclaims that a good woman is the key to “Fix a Heart,” before paying tribute to his hometown of “Paris Illinois” in the closing track.

Brett wrote Sunday Drive alongside its producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk. It’s set for release on July 10.

Here’s the full track list:

1) “Where the Heart Is”

2) “The One You Need”

3) “Magnolia”

4) “Crowd My Mind”

5) “Good Day”

6) “Fall Ffor Me”

7) “Sunday Drive”

8) “When I Die”

9) “Gabrielle”

10) “Fix a Heart”

11) “Then You Do”

12) “Paris Illinois”

