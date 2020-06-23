Travis Denning wonders "Where That Beer's Been" in summer-friendly single

Fresh off the success of the chart-topping “After a Few,” Travis Denning has released his new single, “Where That Beer’s Been.”

The feel-good song raises a glass to country music’s favorite libation, Travis pondering the journey that his cold glass of beer has been on to get to him, with plans to “tip,” “sip” and “crush” it.

“Down the hatch to my brain/’Til I don’t know my last name/Up in the air/Clankin’ ’round/When it’s gone there’s another one going down,” Travis chants in the summer ready tune.

The singer says that he’s still on “cloud nine” since “After a Few” became his first number-one single earlier this month, and is excited to share the new track.

“This song has always been one of those songs that people have seemed to instantly click with,” he explains in a statement. “Hopefully the good vibes from this song resonate and are just in time for people to crank up this summer and have a little fun with it.”

“Where That Beer’s Been” is featured on Travis’ current EP, Beer’s Better Cold.

By Cillea Houghton

