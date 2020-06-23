Scotty McCreery is "In Between" number-one hits

Scotty McCreery has locked in another number-one hit with “In Between.”

The introspective song, co-written by Scotty, Jessi Alexander, Jonathan Singleton and Frank Rogers, tops the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. That makes Scotty’s third consecutive number-one single, following in the footsteps of “This Is It” and “Five More Minutes.”

The trio of songs is from from Scotty’s album Seasons Change, which debuted in the number-one slot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in 2018.

Of note, “In Between” marks the second longest climb to the top spot in the Country Airplay chart’s 30-history. With its 63-week ascent to number-one, Scotty is right behind Travis Denning‘s recently set record: His single “After a Few” took 65 weeks to reach the top.

“Earning a number one record on ‘In Between,’ which is a song that defines me, is amazing. I loved writing this song with Frank, Jessi and Jonathan and telling my story,” Scotty says. “Earning three number one songs in a row is the perfect way to celebrate Seasons Change and how that album changed my life.”

The American Idol champion is currently working on new music for his fifth studio album.

By Cillea Houghton

