Sara Evans performing in St. Jude virtual benefit concert

Sara Evans is taking part in a special event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The “Suds in the Bucket” hitmaker will perform during the virtual St. Jude Jam concert on June 30 in support of the hospital’s online auction event to raise money for its lifesaving mission.

Items available for auction include individual guitars signed by Vince Gill and Lynyrd Skynyrd, autographed sports memorabilia, a wine country tour in Napa and more.

Families who travel to St. Jude so their children can receive lifesaving treatment for diseases such as cancer never receive a bill from the donation-supported hospital.

Sara will perform alongside such acts as Kevin Griffin of Better than Ezra, Wally Palmer of The Romantics and others when the livestream concert airs at 7 p.m. on the St. Jude Jam website. The auction is also open through June 30.

By Cillea Houghton

