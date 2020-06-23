Rascal Flatts Mark Farewell Year With New EP

They planned for their farewell year to go differently — with a full farewell tour & more.. Since the pandemic, they’ve had to change those plans.

Instead, they’ll be releasing a 7 song EP called How They Remember You on July 31st. We know that it will include a cover of Kenny Rodger’s ‘Through the Years‘, & ‘Quick Fast in a Hurry‘, a duet with Rachel Wammack.

A couple of co-writers included on the EP are Thomas Rhett & his father Rhett Akins!

“We opened the door for a lot of new artists doing the kind of music that you even hear today, 20 years later,” Rascal Flatts reflect, “’cause there was no sound like the sound that we had when we came in in 2000.”

Here’s the EP’s tracklist!

1. “How They Remember You”

2. “Feel It in the Morning”

3. “Quick Fast in a Hurry”

4. “Looking Back”

5. “Warmer”

6. “Sip Away”

7. “Through the Years”





Read More: Rascal Flatts to Mark Farewell Year With New EP | https://tasteofcountry.com/rascal-flatts-how-they-remember-you-ep/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

