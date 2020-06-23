ICYMI: Cassadee Pope Promises New Acoustic Album ‘Rise And Shine’ In August

SUPER excited for this announcement! Nashville’s Cassadee Pope gave us big news on Monday that she’ll be dropping a new acoustic album called Rise And Shine on August 7th! On top of her project announcement, she will also be releasing “not one but TWO of the songs this Friday. Pre-save/pre-add “Let Me Go” and “Built This House”.

