Garth Brooks on new song, "We Belong to Each Other": "It feels really good to me"

Garth Brooks is in a good place with fans’ reactions to his uplifting new song, “We Belong to Each Other.”

Since his friend and Good Morning America host Robin Roberts debuted the track on her Facebook page last week, Garth has enjoyed soaking in the meaning of the song and how fans are receiving it.

“Right now, it’s just for everybody to kind of absorb,” he reflected during last night’s episode of Inside Studio G. “Where it’s at right now feels really good to me.”

Garth also revealed that the song, which proclaims we’re “born to love one another,” was recorded live without the help of multi-track layering in a new studio on his complex in Nashville, marking his first time recording there.

“I just love how that track feels,” Garth professes, calling the song a “performance piece. …The room felt so good, the vibe felt so good. I gotta tell ya, it’s the greatest cut because of this.”

Garth will perform at a one-night-only drive-in concert event that will be broadcast at several drive-in theaters across the country on June 27. Tickets are available now.

By Cillea Houghton

