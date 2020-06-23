Eric Church releasing new single "Stick That in Your Country Song" this week

Eric Church is set to release an anthemic new single later this week called “Stick That in Your Country Song.”

The Chief has teased that new music is on the way, delivering on that promise with the song that’s described in a statement as a “rallying cry” for cities across America. The song provides social commentary on the state of the world, with Eric providing a “poignant message.”

The singer has spent time writing and recording new music in a cabin in his home state of North Carolina. Eric recently shared a teaser of “Stick That in Your Country Song” directly with members of his Church Choir fan club.

“It’s gonna be the tip of the spear for what’s coming after, and it’s a big spear,” he foreshadowed. “I believe it’s the best we’ve ever been in our career.”

Eric’s shared other new compositions throughout the year, including “Never Break Heart,” “Jenny” and the spoken-word narrative, “Through My Ray Bans.”

“Stick That in Your Country Song” follows Eric’s 2019 single, “Monsters,” and his most recent number-one hit, “Some of It.” The song will premiere on Thursday with the music video launching Friday.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.