Darius Rucker joines forces with Lady A for new single

Darius Rucker and Lady A are teaming up for a new collaboration.

In an interview with the Grand Ole Opry published last week, Darius revealed that the two acts have recorded a song together which will be released in the coming weeks.

“I have a new single coming out this summer with Lady A. I’m really excited and can’t wait for people to hear it,” Darius describes. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The cross-genre star also shared that in addition to spending time with his three children, he’s also devoted much of his time in quarantine to songwriting.

The new track won’t be the first time that Darius and Lady A have collaborated. The Hootie & the Blowfish star joined the Grammy winning trio as an opening act on their Own the Night Tour in 2012, and they toured as co-headliners on the Summer Plays On tour in 2018.

The trio also sings background vocals on Darius’ smash cover of Old Crowe Medicine Show‘s signature hit, “Wagon Wheel.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.