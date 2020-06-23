CMA Best of Fest gets new air date

Music News

June 23, 2020
Jim Wright
Jim WrightThe upcoming special CMA Best of Fest is moving to a new date. 

Originally announced for July 9, the show will now air on July 13. The three-hour TV special will showcase several performances throughout the past 16 years of CMA Fest.

The special typically highlights performances from the festival each year. However, this year’s CMA Fest was cancelled as a result of COVID-19. 

Luke Bryan will host Best of Fest that features performances by Garth BrooksEric ChurchCarrie UnderwoodMiranda LambertThomas RhettLil Nas X and many others. Gwen StefaniLionel Richie, comedian Jim Gaffigan and actress/singer Rita Wilson will make special appearances throughout the set. 

Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell will still host CMA Summer Stay-Cay on July 1. The livestream event will boast social distance-friendly performances and Q&As with multiple country stars on CMA’s Facebook and YouTube pages. 

CMA Best of Fest airs on July 13 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.