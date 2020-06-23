CMA Best of Fest gets new air date

Jim WrightThe upcoming special CMA Best of Fest is moving to a new date.

Originally announced for July 9, the show will now air on July 13. The three-hour TV special will showcase several performances throughout the past 16 years of CMA Fest.

The special typically highlights performances from the festival each year. However, this year’s CMA Fest was cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

Luke Bryan will host Best of Fest that features performances by Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Lil Nas X and many others. Gwen Stefani, Lionel Richie, comedian Jim Gaffigan and actress/singer Rita Wilson will make special appearances throughout the set.

Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell will still host CMA Summer Stay-Cay on July 1. The livestream event will boast social distance-friendly performances and Q&As with multiple country stars on CMA’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

CMA Best of Fest airs on July 13 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.