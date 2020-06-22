Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry to resume daytime tours

Chris HolloThe Grand Ole Opry and Ryan Auditorium are set to resume daytime tours this week.

The historic institutions, which have been closed to the public since March, will start offering limited-capacity tours beginning on Friday. The Opry will begin with a weekend run of backstage tours June 26-28 starting at 10 a.m. CT and will then graduate to daily tours on July 2.

Meanwhile, the Ryman will allow fans to do self-guided daytime tours Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. Backstage tours of the Ryman will not be available.

Both venues are following the safety guidelines of the CDC and its local partner Vanderbilt Health: Staff will be required to wear PPE and undergo temperature checks before shifts, and guests must wear masks and be positioned at least six feet apart when entering and exiting the building.

During the tours, fans will get an up-close look at the history of country music and the artists who’ve performed in both hallowed halls. The Ryman is also presenting a new three-year exhibit, Turn It Up! Ryman’s Rock Legacy, that highlights the venue’s connection to such legendary rock acts as Elvis Presley, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Evening shows and events at the venues will remain on hold until they are safe to resume. Visit the Ryman and Opry websites for more information.

By Cillea Houghton

