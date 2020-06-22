Laine Hardy diagnosed with COVID-19

American Idol season 17 winner Laine Hardy has contracted COVID-19.

Laine shared the news in a Facebook post on Sunday, stating that he went to the doctor and was diagnosed with the virus. He says his symptoms are mild and is currently quarantining at home to recover.

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” he says. “Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

Fans flooded the comment section with well wishes for a quick recovery for the 19-year-old singer.

Laine is currently scheduled to resume his Ground I Grew Up On Tour this week with a virtual performance on Thursday. He’ll also release a acoustic rendition of the tour’s namesake song and “Let There Be Country” on Friday.

Lane will host another set on the Ground I Grew Up On Tour on July 9.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.