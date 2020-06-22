'How They Remember You': Rascal Flatts to release new EP

Rascal Flatts is releasing new music this summer.

The beloved trio will share the How They Remember You EP on July 31. Named after the new single that encapsulates the legacy of their two-decade career, the project features seven songs penned by some of Nashville’s top songwriters, including Thomas Rhett and his father, Rhett Akins.

The father-son pair are co-writers on a track called “Looking Back,” while up-and-coming singer Rachel Wammack serves as duet partner on “Quick, Fast, in a Hurry.” The project is rounded out with a cover of Kenny Rogers‘ “Through the Years.”

“We are so excited about our new EP and single, ‘How They Remember You,’” says lead singer Gary LeVox in a statement. “It’s a song about what kind of impact and legacy you want to leave in life. It’s a fantastic song to celebrate 20 years of making music together.”

The CMA Award-winning trio announced in January that were going their separate ways after 20 years of making music together. They were scheduled to embark on a farewell tour this year in honor of the anniversary, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.