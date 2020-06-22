Country stars salute father figures with heartwarming Father's Day tributes

Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert are among the many country stars who shared an outpouring of support for the father figures in their lives on Father’s Day.

Carrie turned to Instagram to honor both her father, Stephen Underwood, and husband Mike Fisherwith a collage of photos of her dad walking her down the aisle on her wedding day and Mike playing with their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

“To my dad: you think I’m strong. You think I’m fearless…even when I’m at my weakest. You always see the best in me when I can’t,” Carrie writes. “And to the father of my sweet boys: thanks for loving on all of us so well.”

Maren also honored her husband, Ryan Hurd, the father of their three-month-old son, Hayes. “I knew I wanted your babies from the beginning. Now we have this perfect little treasure that finally smiles at us. Happy first Father’s Day, @ryanhurd. Hayes and I love you,” Maren pens in a heartfelt post.

Luke Bryan shared a sepia-tone throwback photo of him and his father, Tommy Bryan, riding in truck, along with a sweet and simple caption: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there today. Especially mine. Love ya Daddy.”

Lauren Akins honored husband Thomas Rhett with a collage of photos with daughters Ada, Willaand Lennon. “You keep us steady, constantly entertain us, love us better than anyone could,” she praises.

Other Father’s Day tributes:

Miranda Lambert: “Wishing all fur dads, stepdads, and father-in-laws the best day!”

Brett Young: “Happy Father’s Day to the BEST dad on the planet…I’m blessed to have you, and P is one lucky little granddaughter!”

Kelsea Ballerini: “Instead of thinking of a clever caption, I’m going to go spend some more time with him. happy Father’s Day.”

Travis Denning: “Happy Father’s Day to the best to ever do it. Diamond Dave you’re a legend.”

Mickey Guyton: “Girl dads are where it’s at. Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful daddy and all the amazing dads out there.”

By Cillea Houghton

