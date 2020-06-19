“We Are the Cowboys”: Willie Nelson’s latest offering is a classic country waltz

Willie Nelson delivers a traditional, sway-along country ballad in “We Are the Cowboys,” the fourth single off his forthcoming album, First Rose of Spring.



This isn’t the first time Willie has sung on a studio version of the track, was originally recorded by Billy Joe Shaver in 1981. Willie first cut “We Are the Cowboys” in 1999 for Honky Tonk Heroes, as part of an all-star collective that also included Billy as well as Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson.



In the spirit of Father’s Day, which happens Sunday, Willie incorporated a little family tradition into the making of the music video for “We Are the Cowboys.” The clip was directed by his son, Micah Nelson.



An old-school homage to the rough-and-tough ideals of cowboy culture, the video shows a montage of cowboys with their horses, set against a breathtaking backdrop of natural scenery.

Willie’s 70th studio offering to date, First Rose of Spring was originally scheduled for release in April, coinciding with the singer’s 87th birthday. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was delayed until July 3. It’s available for pre-order now.

By Carena Liptak

