WATCH: Matt Stell Plays 13 Different Characters In ‘If I Was A Bar’ Video

It turns out Nashville’s Matt Stell has some acting talent in him. Last Friday, the “Prayed For You” singer showed that he has a little range in his new video “If I Was A Bar,” playing thirteen different characters in the 3 minute video. He later said, “We basically took different aspects of my personality and turned them up to eleven for this. Doing it reminded me of some of my favorite scenes in my favorite movies.”

