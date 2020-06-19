Rascal Flatts looks at the big picture with “How They Remember You”

Rascal Flatts is thinking about their legacy in the brand-new single, “How They Remember You,” which ponders the big question of how each of us will be remembered once we’re gone. Fans know and love the superstar trio for their substantive lyrical content and soaring vocal harmonies, and their newest song doesn’t disappoint on either count.



“Did you stand or did you fall?/Build a bridge or build a wall?” the three band mates ask in the chorus. “Hide your love or give it all?/What did you do?”

It’s an especially pressing question for Rascal Flatts, who revealed early this year that they plan to break up at the end of 2020. With the end of their 20-year run as a band in sight, it would be impossible not to wonder what their legacy will be in country music.



When the trio dropped the big news that they planned to call it quits, they also explained that they had a massive year planned for their grand finale, including a lengthy farewell tour. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to shelve much of those plans, however, it’s unclear exactly what the future holds for Rascal Flatts.

