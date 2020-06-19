Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockThe newest installment of Toby Keith’s quarantine series, Furniture Store Guitar Sessions, is the poignant music video for his recent release, “Don’t Let the Old Man In.” Toby strums his guitar in the black-and-white clip, flanked by a montage of older people enjoying life and refusing, as the song’s lyrics say, to “let the old man in.”

Country rockers Blackberry Smoke dropped their new EP, Live From Capricorn Sound Studios, this week. The project features the band’s take on the Allman Brothers Band’s “Take the Highway.” A portion of the EP’s proceeds benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Singer-songwriter Elizabeth Cook has revealed the first details of her next album, Aftermath, which is due out September 11. She shared the first track off the project, “Perfect Girls of Pop.”



Mark Wills, The Bellamy Brothers and more have joined the line-up for Wreaths Across America’s “Giving in July” concert, a free, virtual event that will replace its annual “Stem to Stone Rally in the Valley” weekend. The event will broadcast over WAA’s Facebook page on July 19 at 7PM ET.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



