Her “own little Goldmine”: Gabby Barrett shares her highly-anticipated studio debut

Gabby Barrett released her debut album, Goldmine, this week. The highly-anticipated project features her mega-hit single, “I Hope.”



Gabby made waves in a big way when she sent “I Hope” to radio in January of 2019. Not only has it become her first chart-topping hit, but it also scored over 10 million single-week streams, beating the previousl record for a female country artist.



The song even found a fan in pop superstar Charlie Puth, whose remixed version of “I Hope” is included on Goldmine’s track list. Gabby also included a duet with Christian music duo Shane & Shane, exemplifying her diverse musical influences while still staying firmly grounded in country storytelling throughout the album.



“It feels like a dream that this day is here,” Gabby reflects. “I’ve wanted to put out an album since I was 11 years old and decided that country music was what I would aspire to do for the rest of my life, so to see it come to life today just the way I dreamed is such a blessing.”

Gabby, who also co-wrote 12 of Goldmine’s 13 tracks, says she’s proud of the hard work she put into every single song: “I really do feel like it’s my own little ‘goldmine,’ and I am so grateful. I hope you love it as much as I do!”



Goldmine also features Gabby’s current single, “The Good Ones,” which was inspired by her husband, fellow artist Cade Foehner.

