Brett Eldredge is teasing more new tunes off his upcoming album, 'Sunday Drive'

Last month, Brett Eldredge shared a new single called “Gabrielle,” explaining that it was the first taste of a new album called Sunday Drive. Next up, he let fans hear two more new tunes, called “Where the Heart Is” and “Crowd My Mind.”

While fans will have to wait until July 10 to hear Sunday Drive in full, Brett took to social media this week to offer another glimpse into his new record.



In a two-pack of teaser videos, Eldredge shared snippets of four of the tunes on the record, and also shared an incomplete track list. Two of the featured songs were “Where the Heart Is” and “Crowd My Mind,” which are tracks one and four, respectively.



But the two other songs teased in the clips are as-yet unheard. Those are “The One You Need” and “Magnolia,” which are tracks two and three on the album.



It looks like Brett is holding out just a little longer before sharing the songs in their entirety, and he’s remaining tight-lipped on the rest of the album, too. But he did have one more detail to share: While the track list is blank, he revealed that there are a total of 12 songs on the project.



Brett previously explained that he wrote Sunday Drive during a year-long process of reflection, which included an extended break from social media and a weeks-long, self-imposed solo writing retreat in a California beach cottage.

Ok HERE WE GO….here are the first two songs on the album…click the link to presave the album, it’s almost here!https://t.co/A2n8HWJHzs pic.twitter.com/AU8UT2ayM0 — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) June 17, 2020

These next two songs will first make ya wanna dance, and then rip your heart out in a beautiful way…get ready, the album is out July 10th! pic.twitter.com/oi48GQ0RCG — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) June 18, 2020

