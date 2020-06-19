BIG 3: Juneteenth, COVID-19 and Blood Type & MLB Negotiations Still Rocky

Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

June 19, 2020
1. Cities around the country are celebrating the annual holiday known as Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day today. 

2. Researchers say blood type might have an impact on how badly someone gets COVID-19.

3. A day after the league proposed a 60-game season with full prorated pay and expanded playoffs, the players came back at 70.