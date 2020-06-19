A School Librarian Is Using Drones To Deliver Books

via SunnySkyz

A middle-school librarian in Virginia has found a way to ensure kids can still rent books during a time when libraries are closed to the public.

She’s delivering them by drone.

Kelly Passek was one of the first customers of a drone delivery service launched in Christiansburg, Va., last year by Wing. After seeing how quickly her household items were delivered, she petitioned the company to take on library books, too.

She asked the school’s superintendent, Mark Miear, who was “immediately on board.”

“Montgomery County Public Schools will be the first public school system in the world to use Wing to deliver library books to our students,” Passek said. “We are thrilled for this opportunity to have a really unique way to deliver resources to our students and do it practically on demand.”