What Jason Aldean’s Doing For Father’s Day

Jason’s wife Brittany told Us Weekly about their family’s Father’s Day (June 21) plans this year!

When asked about their plans, Brittany said, “I don’t know!” Brittany exclaims when asked about her Father’s Day plans with Jason. “It’s my birthday right then, too. You know what, we’ll probably just sit at the new house and cookout together and have a drink.”

She went on to brag about Jason by saying, “”He tells them he loves them a hundred times a day and is always hugging and kissing. I feel like that’s going to definitely mold them into those types of people, which makes me really happy. It doesn’t matter who’s around; he is the most affectionate, loving dad ever.”

When it comes to having ANOTHER baby, Brittany said, “I would love another,” Brittany shares. “I think he’s done — he has four. I understand, but I would definitely [have] another one. But, no, we probably will not be contributing to the new baby boom.”



