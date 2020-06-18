WATCH: Brett Young Casts His Wife And Daughter In New ‘Lady’ Video

According to The Boot:

Brett Young’s “Lady” music video — a song written for his baby daughter — is also her screen debut. Readers can press play above to watch the sweet new clip.

Young’s nearly 8-month-old daughter, Presley, and his wife Taylor give viewers plenty of happy family moments to behold. The new video shows the proud parents playing with their little girl and lounging by the pool; in other portions, Young belts out the song in a manner that underscores his dedication to his girls.

